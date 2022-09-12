186,919 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after buying an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,154,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,302,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 867,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 659,162 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65.

