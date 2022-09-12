21,117 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Purchased by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.05% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after purchasing an additional 368,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,009 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.2 %

TRUP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.88. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,143. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,885,072 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

