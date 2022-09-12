214,000 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Fastly accounts for approximately 3.1% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $168,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,349,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,630 shares of company stock worth $820,461 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $58.62.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

