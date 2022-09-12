26,680 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $360.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

