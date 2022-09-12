2Xideas AG Has $13.14 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Match Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MTCH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.61. 23,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,302. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.