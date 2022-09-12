2Xideas AG Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Stephens cut their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,505. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

