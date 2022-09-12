2Xideas AG Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

2Xideas AG cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Abiomed comprises 1.0% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.10% of Abiomed worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Abiomed stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.64. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.37. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

