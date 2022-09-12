2Xideas AG Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

2Xideas AG raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Masimo by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.20.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

