2Xideas AG Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

2Xideas AG boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.42.

SPOT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.99. 7,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,992. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

