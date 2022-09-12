2Xideas AG Purchases 7,380 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

2Xideas AG increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of A stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

