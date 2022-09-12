2Xideas AG Raises Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,547,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,026 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,566,000. Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,661,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after buying an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 77,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,270. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

