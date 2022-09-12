2Xideas AG Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

2Xideas AG lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 2.8% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.12% of Fastenal worth $39,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.14. 72,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,837. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

