2Xideas AG Sells 66,320 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

2Xideas AG lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,320 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,888. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

