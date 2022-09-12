325 Capital LLC Acquires 238,614 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Astronics accounts for about 13.7% of 325 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 325 Capital LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Astronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 92,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.60. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

