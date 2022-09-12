325,000 Shares in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAW) Acquired by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

OHAAW traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.21. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

