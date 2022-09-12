3G Capital Partners LP Trims Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

3G Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for approximately 19.2% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 3G Capital Partners LP owned 0.21% of Bill.com worth $49,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.58. 17,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,281. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

