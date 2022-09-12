5,998,500 Shares in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,998,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Gores Holdings IX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.69. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.