6,100 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,629. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.