699,462 Shares in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Bought by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 699,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

IGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.79. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,729. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

