7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Position Boosted by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.39% of 7 Acquisition worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 7 Acquisition alerts:

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

SVNA stock remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,275. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.