Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Reaches $56.18 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and $4.74 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00005652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,375,128 coins and its circulating supply is 45,610,964 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is www.aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

