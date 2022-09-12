Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 179,198 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $354,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

