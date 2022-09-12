AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $142.33. The stock had a trading volume of 162,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,205. The stock has a market cap of $251.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

