ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

ABM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ABM Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

