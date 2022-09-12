Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT Lowered to €28.10

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.78) to €28.10 ($28.67) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

