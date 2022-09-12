ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,457 shares during the period. ACE Convergence Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 1.00% of ACE Convergence Acquisition worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,479,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

ACE Convergence Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACEV remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Monday. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,488. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Insider Activity

ACE Convergence Acquisition Profile

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $567,241.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 885,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,745.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.