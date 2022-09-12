Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. Analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

