ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.02. ADT shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 21,740 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $206,151,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after buying an additional 2,171,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after buying an additional 221,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also

