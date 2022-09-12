ADT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 12,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,734% compared to the average daily volume of 685 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.75 and a beta of 1.97. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADT by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,606 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 192,015 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Trust acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ADT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 380,728 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

