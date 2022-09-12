AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AIB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

