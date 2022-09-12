Akropolis Hits Market Cap of $19.89 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Akropolis has a market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.