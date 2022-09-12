Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 17,042.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,650 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises 2.2% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.57. 71,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

