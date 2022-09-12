Alchemist Trading Up 8.1% This Week (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $241,054.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00013415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005380 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

