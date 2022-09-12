Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $39,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

