ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Major Shareholder Acquires $67,522.67 in Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) major shareholder William Montgomery bought 44,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,522.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,925.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, William Montgomery bought 326 shares of ALJ Regional stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $518.34.

On Monday, August 22nd, William Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of ALJ Regional stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00.

ALJ Regional Price Performance

ALJJ stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 217.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALJJ. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 12.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.