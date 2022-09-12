Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $36,563.94 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 1st, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

