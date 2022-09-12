Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $211.57 and last traded at $214.76. Approximately 11,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 895,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.27.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

