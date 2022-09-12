Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001270 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance launched on February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. The official website for Alpaca Finance is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

