American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the period. American Campus Communities makes up about 4.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $345,969,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,142,000 after acquiring an additional 915,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $37,110,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

NYSE:ACC remained flat at $65.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 18,855,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,189. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

