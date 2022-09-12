American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

