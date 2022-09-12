American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer Acquires 11,000 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of AOUT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.08. 195,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

