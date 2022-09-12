Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

