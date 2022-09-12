Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) PT at $166.57

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $154.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.