Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $58.82

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Bandwidth Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BAND stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.84. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Insider Activity

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 839 shares of company stock valued at $16,479 in the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

