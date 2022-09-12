Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $11.00

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,960,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

CBAY stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market cap of $312.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

