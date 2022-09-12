Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $384.33

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $384.33.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of SBAC opened at $330.77 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.35 and its 200-day moving average is $332.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 834.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

