Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Target Price at $3,233.33

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,233.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WZZAF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Wizz Air Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WZZAF opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

