Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

AIF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 2,553 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $97,081 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

