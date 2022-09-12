Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stake Lowered by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for 4.2% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 113,158 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,377. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

