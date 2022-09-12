Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 245,399 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $19.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Arcellx Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $56,317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 450,374 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $21,493,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $19,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

